Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service EBAday
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday: The rise of Banking-as-a-service

EBAday: The rise of Banking-as-a-service

The final session of EBAday 2023 covered the rise of Banking-as-a-service (BaaS). The PANEL looked at the benefits of BaaS and Payment-as-a-service (PaaS) for financial institutions and whether it will increase efficiency, or diversify revenue.

Patricia Hines, CTP, head of corporate banking and payments, Celent, acted as moderator for this session, alongside panellists Fabrice Denèle, payments partnerships, BPCE Digital & Payments; Fernando Lardies, general manager, PagoNxt Trade (a Santander company); Bruno Mellado, global cash management and global head of payments and receivables, BNP Paribas; and Justin Silsbury, lead product manager for Cash Management, Infosys Finacle.

Denèle first discussed what they have done in BaaS in the last year. He stated that PSD1 and PSD2 completely changed the banking landscape and took the monopoly of payments away from banks. In light of this, they invested in their capabilities and have leveraged that to package their own capabilities as an offer on the marketplace.

Looking to the future of BaaS, Lardies argued that the closer you get to retail and individuals, the quicker the changes happen. He argued that the big change has been in smaller value payments and retail, and companies are looking for partners for these payments. He stated that the further you go into the corporate world, the less you will see the evolving business models and the need for BaaS partners.

Mellado argued that the first level of BaaS is providing banking services and some of the “harder” parts of banking to smaller players who do not have the capability to do this themselves. The second level, he noted, was at the corporate level, where he argued that they will need to do in house banking setups. The third level is banks, who he argued will eventually need to make the decision over whether they are going to keep providing banking services themselves or seek an outside partner.

Silsbury argued that banks are now all feeling the need to move into this space and partner with these providers in order to provide the full range of solutions to their clients. He further argued that BaaS offers the opportunity to reach the unbanked people by working with non-banking institutions to reach people who might not be able to easily access a bank.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service EBAday
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Trending

Related News
EBAday: The rise of Banking-as-a-service
/payments

EBAday: The rise of Banking-as-a-service

UK BaaS bank Griffin raises $13.5 million
/startups

UK BaaS bank Griffin raises $13.5 million

Money20/20: Enfuce partners with SEB Embedded to drive embedded finance

06 Jun

BaaS platform Synctera makes Canadian play

09 Mar

UK BaaS platform Griffin becomes a bank

07 Mar

Financial Cloud Summit 2023: BaaS and IT talent - the backbone of future business

03 Mar

Money20/20 US: Marqeta adds suite of BaaS products to card issuing platform

24 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023