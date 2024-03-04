Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Treasury Prime

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Treasury Prime lays off staff in strategic pivot

Treasury Prime lays off staff in strategic pivot

Embedded banking platform Treasury Prime has laid off half of its staff as part of a strategic pivot to sell directly to banks.

Launched in 2017, Treasury Prime has previously sold its BaaS offering to fintechs as a means to connect with traditional banking services.

"However, it’s become increasingly clear to me that the future of embedded banking is through bank-direct, fintech partnerships," says CEO Chris Dean in a blog post. "The market is settling on this model, and it’s happening fast."

To evolve with the changing landscape, the firm is launching a new Bank-Direct product, which will enable banks to support the entire lifecycle of a direct relationship with a fintech customer, including the sales, onboarding, management, and support of that partnership.

The shift in focus comes as many banks are quietly ramping up their in-house fintech business development capabilities, as a growing number look to close their own fintech deals. At the same time, banking regulators are carefully scrutinising fintech partner banks, shutting down fintech partnerships, and issuing consent decrees.

Dean says Treasury Prime will reorientate its sales strategy, creating a new business development group that will provide specialised expertise to banks seeking out large fintech customers to assist in winning those deals.

"As we sharpen our focus to support banks as they target the largest and most innovative fintechs with the Bank-Direct product, we need to rethink the way we are organized," he says. "As a result, some very talented colleagues will be leaving our firm or redeployed to other parts of our company."

Related Companies

Treasury Prime

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Related News
Embedded banking player Treasury Prime raises $40m
/retail

Embedded banking player Treasury Prime raises $40m

BaaS player Treasury Prime raises $20m
/startups

BaaS player Treasury Prime raises $20m

Bank API developer Treasury Prime lands $9 million in funding

06 May 2020

Trending

  1. Google Pay to shut down in the US

  2. Klarna&#39;s AI chatbot does the equivalent work of 700 full-time humans

  3. EU adopts instant payments rules

  4. American Express adds BNPL twist to credit card bills

  5. Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot for Finance

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024