/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Treasury Prime

Payments

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance Open APIs
Embedded banking player Treasury Prime raises $40m

Embedded banking player Treasury Prime raises $40m

Embedded banking platform Treasury Prime has raised $40 million a Series C funding round led by BAM Elevate.

The Banc Funds Company, Invicta and existing investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr joined the round.

Treasury Prime's API suite and embedded banking products is used by firms to connect to a network of 16 banks, enabling them to offer a range of financial services.

The firm will use the new funding to build out its bank network, launch a marketplace offering and broaden its market presence.

Chris Dean, CEO, Treasury Prime, says: "Embedded banking is remaking and modernising the financial services industry.

"It provides banks lower-cost deposits, enhances product offerings and expands their footprint while enterprise clients benefit from increased satisfaction, higher retention and lower cost of capital."

Treasury Prime

Retail banking

Payments

Banking-as-a-service Embedded Finance Open APIs
