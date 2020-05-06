Bank API developer Treasury Prime lands $9 million in funding

Treasury Prime, a US startup that provides banks and fintechs with an API overlay for legacy infrastructure, has raised $9m in a Series A funding round.

Treasury Prime's API suite integrates directly with a bank's core banking system to provide a modern interface for digital onboarding. The firm also provides fintechs with a means to ease the friction posed by interaction with legacy systems for managing FDIC-insured accounts in the provision of payments and fraud detection.



Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime, says: "We're thrilled to help banks grow and add more deposits with a new customer base, and to help growing technology companies find homes at institutions that suit their unique needs."



Led by Amias Gerety of QED Investors and with participation by Jason Lemkin of SaaStr and Hans Morris of NYCA Partners, the round builds on Treasury Prime's previous $2.5m seed sound, bringing its total funding to date to $11.5m.