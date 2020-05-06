Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Treasury Prime

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank API developer Treasury Prime lands $9 million in funding

Bank API developer Treasury Prime lands $9 million in funding

Treasury Prime, a US startup that provides banks and fintechs with an API overlay for legacy infrastructure, has raised $9m in a Series A funding round.

Treasury Prime's API suite integrates directly with a bank's core banking system to provide a modern interface for digital onboarding. The firm also provides fintechs with a means to ease the friction posed by interaction with legacy systems for managing FDIC-insured accounts in the provision of payments and fraud detection.

Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime, says: "We're thrilled to help banks grow and add more deposits with a new customer base, and to help growing technology companies find homes at institutions that suit their unique needs."

Led by Amias Gerety of QED Investors and with participation by Jason Lemkin of SaaStr and Hans Morris of NYCA Partners, the round builds on Treasury Prime's previous $2.5m seed sound, bringing its total funding to date to $11.5m.

Related Companies

Treasury Prime

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Join now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel, [Webi[Webinar] How to address increasing fraud and social engineering threat in the mobile channel

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

  3. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

  4. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  5. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments