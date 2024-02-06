Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
NextGen Nordics 2024: Payments is ready for a refresh

NextGen Nordics 2024: Payments is ready for a refresh

Finextra is heading back to Stockholm to delve into the most important topics in the Nordic banking world in our NextGen Nordics 2024 conference on the 23rd of April.

Visa has returned as the lead sponsor, with further sponsors Intix, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, NICE Actimize, PPI, Swift, Tietoevry Banking, and Worldline. Exhibitors include Crosskey and StoneX.

After the success of last year’s event, with over 300 attendees, we will once again be at the Münchenbryggeriet right in the heart of Stockholm. With the agenda now live on the site, we wanted to highlight some of the key areas which will be covered.

We have refreshed our themes this year but they still cover the most pressing topics in Nordic payments. Topics span collaboration, real-time payments, cross-border payments, ISO 20022, request to pay, confirmation of payee, data, fraud mitigation, BNPL, risk, and AI.

Register here for NextGen Nordics 2024. If you would like to find out more about sponsoring the event, please email events@finextra.com.

