News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Branch banking
Barclays opens new year with plans for more branch closures

Barclays opens new year with plans for more branch closures

Barclays has become the first high street bank to reveal more branch closures this year, with 20 new sites earmarked to shut.

The bank is now set to close 49 branches in total this year, with another five already pencilled in for 2025.

A Barclays spokesman says: “Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods."

Barclays isn't the only bank pulling away from the high street. Almost all major high-street banks have sites earmarked for closure, and more could follow.

Lloyds Banking Group has 123 branches due to close in 2024, while NatWest has singled out 32 sites for closure.

[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

