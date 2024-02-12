Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Refinitiv veteran Minutella appointed CEO of Data Zoo

Refinitiv veteran Minutella appointed CEO of Data Zoo

Global identity provider Data Zoo has appointed former London Stock Exchange executive Charlie Minutella as CEO.

Minutella brings nearly two decades of experience leading risk, identity, and compliance teams, notably spearheading the Refinitiv risk division at the London Stock Exchange.

Ha takes over from Data Zoo founder Tony Fitzgibbon, who will transition to the role of chairman and chief strategy officer.

During Fitzgibbon's tenure, the bootstrapped company grew to over 80 employees worldwide, launched operations in the US, and entered the heavily regulated European market.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Data Zoo has offices in New York, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland and Singapore. Cutsomers in Europe include an Australian 'Big Four' bank, a global social media brand, and three of the top global payment providers.

Minutella, who led the World-Check, Giact, Global Data Consortium and RDD businesses at LSEG has spent the past six months as a partner at tech-focused VC Tritium Partners. He will lead Data Zoo’s global operations from its New York office

Speaking on his new role, Minutella states: "My career has taught me that the key to success lies in a company’s passion and purpose, qualities that Data Zoo embodies in its unique blend of agility, innovation, and unwavering commitment to compliance.

“I am eager to capitalise on these strengths, tackling complex challenges and filling the gaps the industry has struggled to address."

