Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Alba Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

Human resources Mobile & online banking SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Alba Bank CEO steps down

Alba Bank CEO steps down

Rod Ashley has announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Alba Bank after six years.

Jonathan Thompson, currently chief commercial officer, will take the role of acting CEO. Before joining Alba, Thompson was CEO and co-founder of Bank North.

The SME focused bank has also announced Dominic Wade is joining as chief financial officer from Unity Trust Bank.

Thompson said: “I am delighted to take the reins at Alba and lead the bank through this next critical phase. It is great to have someone of Dom’s calibre alongside me as we take the business forward.”

Alba recieved their banking license last year, and have previously partnered with nCino and ClearBank

Ashley said: “I have enjoyed every moment of leading Alba from the early days but now is the right time to step aside.
I will be following Alba’s progress over the coming months and wish the team every success.”

Robert Sharpe, Alba’s chair, said: “Rod has been a part of the Alba story for six years but has decided now is the right time to move onto other interests. He leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

 

 

Related Companies

Alba Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

Human resources Mobile & online banking SME
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Trending

Related News
NatWest names Michelle Prance as Mettle CEO
/people

NatWest names Michelle Prance as Mettle CEO

Scotland reports 24% fintech employment growth
/startups

Scotland reports 24% fintech employment growth

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  3. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  4. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

  5. Revolut says Meta platforms are a &#39;hotbed&#39; for scams

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future