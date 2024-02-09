Alba Bank CEO steps down

Rod Ashley has announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Alba Bank after six years.

Jonathan Thompson, currently chief commercial officer, will take the role of acting CEO. Before joining Alba, Thompson was CEO and co-founder of Bank North.

The SME focused bank has also announced Dominic Wade is joining as chief financial officer from Unity Trust Bank.

Thompson said: “I am delighted to take the reins at Alba and lead the bank through this next critical phase. It is great to have someone of Dom’s calibre alongside me as we take the business forward.”

Alba recieved their banking license last year, and have previously partnered with nCino and ClearBank.

Ashley said: “I have enjoyed every moment of leading Alba from the early days but now is the right time to step aside.

I will be following Alba’s progress over the coming months and wish the team every success.”



Robert Sharpe, Alba’s chair, said: “Rod has been a part of the Alba story for six years but has decided now is the right time to move onto other interests. He leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”



