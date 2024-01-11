Scotland reports 24% fintech employment growth

Scotland’s fintech cluster has seen a 24% increase in jobs since 2021, says the organisation tasked with supporting the sector.

As Fintech Scotland hits its sixth anniversary, the group says it is making significant progress on the country's ambition to boost its financial technology sector.



Fintech SMEs now employ more than 10,500 people across 226 enterprises, and more than 38% of fintech enterprises have reached scale-up stage creating more employment opportunities. Meanwhile, innovation labs launched with major players such as Lloyds and TSB are help smaller firms scale through partnerships, says FinTech Scotland.



And the country has become a destination for international companies, with 38 fintechs - including - including AccessFintech, Clearwater Analytics, Two Hands, and Mail Metrics - including Scotland in their development plans.



Jane Martin, MD, innovation and investment, Scottish Enterprise, says: "The growth in employment is a clear indicator of our country's attractiveness to global fintech companies, driven by our rich talent pool, academic excellence and well-established strengths of our financial services sector."