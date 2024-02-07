Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Entrust Onfido

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Entrust opens talks to take over Onfido

Entrust opens talks to take over Onfido

Entrust, a provider of security services for payment cards, passwords and access controls, has confirmed that it has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire ID verification outfit Onfido.

If the acquisition goes ahead, Entrust would add Onfido’s cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered identity verification (IDV) technology to Entrust’s existing portfolio.

Founded in 1969, privately-owned Entrust's digital security portfolio includes identity, certificate, and HSM solutions that help financial institutions meet compliance obligations for protecting customer accounts.

The acqusition of Onfido, which saw its star shine during the heights of the Covid pandemic as more transactions went digital, would provide a modern AI undercarriage to bolster Entrust's suite of services.

Onfido is used by the likes of Revolut and Expensify to help identify users by analysing their photo ID and then matching it against a selfie video, using AI to catch fakes. The company has over $130 million in annually recurring revenue (ARR), more than 500 employees, and over 1200 clients. The firm's last public fundraise was in 2020 when it picked up $100 million in a round led by TPG Growth.

Todd Wilkinson, president andd CEO of Entrust, says: “Onfido IDV solutions have proven their value in Europe’s high-compliance environment. With the proposed acquisition of Onfido, Entrust would have the opportunity to provide unmatched identity security solutions at a time when they are needed most among enterprises and institutions.

"Deepfakes and synthetic identity are driving a global need for a powerful level of identity assurance that facilitates crucial digital journeys in banking, finance, government, travel, and more. Step-up authentication using biometric-based, AI-driven identity verification will be critical to ensuring security, privacy, and trust in these high-value digital-first interactions.”

Market rumour has it that Entrust has put a $400 million+ valuation on any potential acquisition.

Related Companies

Entrust Onfido

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
Tisa to commence live pilot of Digital ID scheme
/identity

Tisa to commence live pilot of Digital ID scheme

TSB overhauls onboarding with Onfido’s biometric facial recognition
/identity

TSB overhauls onboarding with Onfido’s biometric facial recognition

Entrust acquires Antelop

22 Sep 2021

Onfido returns £5 million grant to business banking bailout fund

05 Feb 2021

Digital ID outfit Onfido raises $100m

16 Apr 2020

Money 20/20 Asia Q&A: Onfido’s Husayn Kassai on fixing identity services

27 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  3. Mastercard supercharges fraud detection with GenAI

  4. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  5. Top 5 payment stories you missed in January 2024

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up