Expensify moves into personal finance

Business expense management firm Expensify is diversifying into the personal finance space with a new app that enables users to send and receive money, split bills between individuals and groups, and chat.

The company has taken nearly 15 years of experience building business expense management technology and expanded it into the consumer payments space.



“Expensify is now the financial superapp for your work and personal life, all based atop chat,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “It’s a consumer-grade lovechild between WhatsApp, Venmo, and Splitwise, that scales seamlessly up to enterprise-grade receipt scanning, expense reports, and corporate cards.”



Expensify is testing out an early version of bill splitting in the new app at the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas this week.