Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Expensify

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Expensify moves into personal finance

Expensify moves into personal finance

Business expense management firm Expensify is diversifying into the personal finance space with a new app that enables users to send and receive money, split bills between individuals and groups, and chat.

The company has taken nearly 15 years of experience building business expense management technology and expanded it into the consumer payments space.

“Expensify is now the financial superapp for your work and personal life, all based atop chat,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “It’s a consumer-grade lovechild between WhatsApp, Venmo, and Splitwise, that scales seamlessly up to enterprise-grade receipt scanning, expense reports, and corporate cards.”

Expensify is testing out an early version of bill splitting in the new app at the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas this week.

Related Companies

Expensify

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience[Upcoming Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. Worldline shares halve on depressed outlook

  2. Sepa payment schemes ISO 20022 migration delayed

  3. Former JP Morgan exec brings refund payments startup out of stealth

  4. Curve issues first credit card

  5. BBVA consolidates tech firms into one new company

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy