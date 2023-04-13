Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Virgin Money launches digital wealth platform

Virgin Money has launched a digital wealth management platform for retail investors through a joint venture partnership with abrdn.

Using technology from FNZ and abrdn's expertise in investments, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform provides both first time and experienced investors with online and mobile access to a range of three investment funds to choose from, within an ISA or GIA.

The three funds invest in different asset types according to a user's risk profile with a focus on companies with good Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials.

For customers new to investing, the bank has introduced a new online investment coach which gives people the tools and information they need to discover their ‘inner investor’, says Jonathan Byrne, chief executive officer at Virgin Money Investments.

“The world of investments can be complex and daunting for many people," he says. "That’s why we’ve designed our new investment service to make it easy and understandable for everyone. Whether you’re an experienced investor or are giving it a go for the first time, this new service will help to give you the confidence you need to make the most of your money.”

