News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
RBI effectively kills off Paytm Payments Bank with fresh curbs

India's central bank has imposed stringet new curbs on Paytm Payments Bank following a critical compliance review by external auditors.

The RBI in March 2022 ordered the banking arm of the payments technology powerhouse to stop onboarding new customers over compliance concerns.

A comprehensive systems audit ordered by the central bank has revealed "persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action",

The RBI has come down hard on the bank, ordering that from end-February no further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts or mobile wallets. Further, "no other banking services like fund transfers, BBPOU and UPI facility should be provided by the bank".

Withdrawals by customers will be permitted.

In a further blow, the RBI has ordered the termination of the Nodal Accounts of Paytm parent company One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services.

