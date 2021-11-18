Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paytm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paytm shares tank on market debut

Paytm shares tank on market debut

Shares in Paytm fell by more than 27% on the Indian digital payments giant's market debut.

The company raised about $2.5 billion in India's biggest ever IPO when it listed on the Mumbai stock market. However, it then proceeded to lose more than a quarter of its value in its first trading day.

Founded in 2009 as a digital payments platform, Paytm has diversified into new areas in recent years, including credit cards and wealth management.

While it has attracted investment from big names including China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank, some investors have raised concerns about the firm's lack of profits.

CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told Reuters he is not concerned about the opening day hit. "One day does not decide what our future is," he said, adding "it is new business model. It takes a lot for someone to understand it."

Related Companies

Paytm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Future-ready Payments: Increasing competitiveness with reusable technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​Sustainable Finance.Live – 1 & 2 December 2021 - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk​

Trending

Related News
Paytm to raise $2.2bn in IPO
/payments

Paytm to raise $2.2bn in IPO

UBS in talks to invest $400 million in India's Paytm
/payments

UBS in talks to invest $400 million in India's Paytm

India's Paytm raises $1 billion

25 Nov 2019

Warren Buffett to invest in Paytm

27 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

  2. Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation

  3. Starling Bank buys &#163;1 billion mortgage book

  4. ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

  5. European Payments Initiative seeks funding to take on Visa and Mastercard

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach