Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Morgan Stanley Alibaba Paytm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Alibaba sells $126 million stake in Paytm

Alibaba sells $126 million stake in Paytm

Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, sold a 3.1% stake in the Indian digital payments firm, Paytm, via a block trade on Thursday.

The sale reduces Alibaba’s 6.26% stake (as of September 2022) by almost half, and comes on the back of Paytm’s December decision to approve a $103 million share buyback to soften weak stock performance. Paytm's stock price closed 2022 60% lower than its January stock price.

US investment bank Morgan Stanley acted as sole placement agent for the block trade, with a source telling Reuters that the stake was sold at 536.95 rupees per share, a 7.3% discount to last close.

Paytm raised $2.5 billion when it listed as India's biggest ever IPO in 2021 on the Mumbai stock exchange (BSE), however, on its market debut the company's shares tanked by 27%

Related Companies

Morgan Stanley Alibaba Paytm

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Trending

Related News
Paytm plans $103m share buyback after stock price collapses
/payments

Paytm plans $103m share buyback after stock price collapses

Paytm shares tank on market debut
/payments

Paytm shares tank on market debut

Paytm to raise $2.2bn in IPO

16 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group

  2. Santander moves into B2B BNPL market

  3. UK associations form crypto industry body; government preps consultation on digital pound

  4. JPMorgan Chase sues founder of startup it acquired

  5. Starling Bank to quadruple profits

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023