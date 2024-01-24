Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi unveils browser extension to help shoppers find online offers

Citi has launched a free desktop browser extension that helps cardholders search for offers and coupons at thousands of online merchants.

A recent survey from the US banking giant shows that more than a third of Americans say it takes too long to find coupons or promo codes when shopping online and 74% have abandoned an online purchase because they couldn’t find a deal.

Its Citi Shop programme helps eligible cardholders find savings when shopping online at over 5000 merchants across nearly 30 different categories including clothing and apparel, beauty products, consumer electronics, household items, and pet essentials.

Cardholders add the extension - powered by Wildfire Systems - to a compatible desktop browser and enrol their eligible Citi branded US credit card to begin using it.

“With Citi Shop, we are making it easier than ever for our cardmembers to save on purchases from a trusted source with a seamless experience at the point of sale,” says Anthony Merola, head, proprietary products management, US branded cards, Citi.

[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future

