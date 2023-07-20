Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

N26

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BaFin extends AML controls at N26

BaFin extends AML controls at N26

Germany's financial regulator BaFin has extended money laundering controls at digital bank N26 after noting there were still "deficiencies" in its systems.

In 2021, the watchdog fined N26 €4.25 million over lax money laundering controls and then imposed a temporary cap on the number of new customers the lender was allowed to onboard each month.

The cap - set at 50,000 new customers a month - remains in place and has been augmented with an audit presence at the bank to monitor progress.

BaFin is demanding more adequate IT monitoring, stepped up quality assurance and the establishment of effective outsourcing controls.

In a statement to Reuters, N26 says it has "made significant investments in anti-money laundering measures" and is "committed to comply with all aspects of the order as quickly as possible".

Related Companies

N26

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Trending

Related News
N26 to cut headcount
/people

N26 to cut headcount

Allianz looks to offload N26 stake at discount - FT
/retail

Allianz looks to offload N26 stake at discount - FT

N26 chief risk officer quits

03 Mar

N26 widens losses as compliance costs kick in

12 Oct 2022

Bank of Italy bans N26 from onboarding new customers over AML failings

30 Mar 2022

N26 puts a positive spin on BaFin customer cap

21 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

  2. Swift pilots instant payments across currency zones

  3. Block sues Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees

  4. UK fintechs fear for their future

  5. Visa joins Series C extension round in Thunes

Research
See all reports »
How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking