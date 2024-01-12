Financial Cloud Summit 2024: How is cloud usage shifting in 2024?

Finextra Research will be hosting its second Financial Cloud Summit conference on March 7th 2024 at King’s Place in London.

Financial institutions continue to transition to the cloud with the ambition to grow revenue, reduce costs, increase responsiveness to risk and improve their ability to comply with regulatory requirements, but macroeconomic developments may affect the ways cloud is used in 2024.

Considering inflation rates, the possibility of a recession and the rising cost of skills, how are global companies being impacted by macroeconomic trends? Are IT budgets decreasing in 2024 when viewed as a proportion of all company revenue? Where is this pressure being felt within organisations, and how can cloud help banks focus more on cost optimisation?

These are just some of the questions that will be answered at FCS 2024. Our agenda will additionally dive into:

AI : how can cloud and data analytics drive embedded finance success?

: how can cloud and data analytics drive embedded finance success? BaaS, PaaS and IaaS : how can cloud help navigate emerging concepts?

: how can cloud help navigate emerging concepts? DORA : how can scalability, resiliency and security demands be met with cloud?

: how can scalability, resiliency and security demands be met with cloud? And more!

Learn more about Finextra’s Financial Cloud Summit and register to attend here.