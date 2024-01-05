Financial Cloud Summit 2024: What’s driving banks to the cloud?

Finextra Research will be hosting its second Financial Cloud Summit conference on March 7th 2024 at King’s Place in London.

This year’s conference will bring together a diverse group of leaders in the sector to offer actionable insights to decision makers across the financial sector to speed up their cloud journey.

Data shows that a simplified IT infrastructure is the main benefit that banks see through cloud deployments:

42% : Simplified IT infrastructure

: Simplified IT infrastructure 20% : Cost reduction

: Cost reduction 17% : Innovation

: Innovation 15% : Increased cloud compliance to security and regulatory standards

: Increased cloud compliance to security and regulatory standards 4% : Wide choice cloud native banking solutions

: Wide choice cloud native banking solutions 2%: Customer centricity

Forward-thinking financial institutions deploy the cloud as a strategy to not just improve their IT, but to holistically transform their business operations. At this year’s Financial Cloud Summit, our panellists will discuss key themes across the core stages of cloud usage: strategy, migration and optimisation.

The conference will also deep dive into how cloud usage has shifted in 2024. Considering inflation rates, the possibility of a recession and the rising cost of skills, how are global companies being impacted by macroeconomic trends?

