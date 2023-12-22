Financial Cloud Summit 2024: A sneak peek at the agenda

Finextra Research will be hosting its second annual Financial Cloud Summit on March 7th 2024 at King’s Place in London.

Next year’s conference will bring together a diverse group of leaders in the sector and the agenda will be split into what the Finextra community perceives as the three core stages of cloud usage:



1: Strategy



Forward-thinking financial institutions deploy the cloud to not just improve their IT, but to holistically transform their business operations. Yet in the cloud environment, there are various cloud types and strategies that could be deployed depending on the organisation’s unique needs, existing infrastructure, risk appetites and regulatory requirements.



Our panels will dive into:

Distributed cloud: how can cloud models be spread out, yet holistic?

BaaS, PaaS and IaaS: how can cloud help navigate emerging concepts?

AI: how can cloud and data analytics drive embedded finance success?

2: Migration



A shift to cloud helps financial institutions keep pace with current trends and remain competitive with their peers. Banks need to decide which processes to keep on-premises, migrate to cloud, or spread across multiple cloud providers, all the while maintaining data integrity and remaining one step ahead of fraudsters.



Our panels will dive into:

Multicloud and hybrid cloud: how can the cloud oligopoly be eliminated?

Automation: how can cloud environments be operated more effectively post-migration?

Security: how can predictive technology be used to spot fraud?

3: Optimisation



Once successfully migrated, financial institutions need to continuously tailor and improve their cloud strategy in order to optimise commercial use cases. Recent regulatory updates have additionally brought attention to the need for holistic security measures across the financial ecosystem that need to be address by cloud.



Our panels will dive into:

DORA: how can scalability, resiliency and security demands be met with cloud?

APIs: how can data be leveraged to create new revenue opportunities?

Technical talent: how can the developer community be actively nurtured?

Learn more about Finextra’s Financial Cloud Summit and register to attend here.