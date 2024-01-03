Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Circle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Circle scores French regulatory registration

Circle scores French regulatory registration

USD Coin issuer Circle has secured conditional Digital Asset Service Provider registration from French authorities and appointed JP Morgan and PayPal veteran Coralie Billmann to spearhead its operations in the country.

Circle first outlined plans to make crypto-friendly France its European base last year as it bids to expand its operations on the continent and push its EUROC stablecoin.

Having secured the DASP registration, the company still needs to obtain approval as a payment services provider or a registration as an agent of a PSP to start operations in France. To get this, it has applied for an Electronic Money Institution license.

Billmann joins after helping to launch licensed EMI 3S Money Club. Prior to that, she led high growth tech sales expansion for JP Morgan in Paris and was Emea Treasurer at PayPal.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, says: "The issuance of this conditional DASP registration in France marks a significant early milestone as we work towards establishing our European regulatory platform.

"With Coralie Billmann joining Circle, her deep market expertise and leadership will be instrumental in furthering our regulatory efforts and deepening our connections in France."

Related Companies

Circle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Wholesale banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app

  2. Monese racks up losses; warns on going concern status

  3. Finextra&#39;s top research reports of 2023

  4. Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2023

  5. Real world asset tokenization: breakthrough in 2024

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up