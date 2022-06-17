Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Circle to launch euro-pegged stablecoin

USDC issuer Circle Internet Financial is set to issue a fully-reserved, euro-pegged stablecoin from the United States called Euro Coin (EUROC).

Available from 30 June, Euro Coin will be a regulated, euro-backed stablecoin issued under the same full-reserve model as USDC, which currently has over $54 billion in circulation.

Businesses can use EUROC tokens to move euro liquidity on-chain, accept and make euro payments globally that can settle in minutes, and access crypto capital markets for trading, borrowing and lending.

Circle says that Euro Coin is fully-backed by euro-denominated reserves held conservatively in the custody of leading financial institutions "within the US regulatory perimeter".

Initially launching on the Ethereum blockchain, the coin will have support at launch from a number of big industry players, including Anchorage Digital, Binance.US, Bitstamp, Compound, Curve, CYBAVO, DFX, Fireblocks, FTX, Huobi Global, Ledger, MetaMask Institutional, and Uniswap Protocol.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, says: “There is clear market demand for a digital currency denominated in euros, the world’s second most traded currency after the U.S. dollar. With USDC and Euro Coin, Circle is helping to unlock a new era of fast, inexpensive, secure and interoperable value exchange worldwide.”

