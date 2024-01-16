Gigs hires ex-Adyen man van Bommel as head of finance

Gigs, a telecom-as-a-service platform that makes it easier for companies to sell phone and data plans to their customers, has hired former Adyen executive Steven van Bommel as head of finance.

Van Bommel - who served as head of strategic finance at payments giant Adyen - will be responsible for Gigs' financial operations, including building out the accounting and finance teams



He is the latest Gigs hire from the fintech world, following recruitment from the likes of Stripe, Revolut, Sumup, Paypal and Klarna. This strategic influx includes Rafa Plantier, formerly Nubank’s head of corporate strategy, who joined Gigs to spearhead the company’s offering for fintechs.



Typically, says Gigs, companies interested in offering phone plans have to spend months negotiating contracts with telecom providers, committing millions of dollars in spend, integrating with their networks, and building software to offer and manage subscriptions to their users.



In contrast, it promises to let businesses seamlessly embed wireless services into their existing product portfolios, opening up a new recurring revenue stream while retaining control over their brand and customer journey.



Last year, the firm secured a deal with Zolve, a neobank for immigrants to the US, prompting what it calls a "surge in demand " from other fintechs.



Says van Bommel: “By enabling any company to launch their own branded wireless service, Gigs has created a category of its own, making it one of the most exciting tech companies worldwide."