Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Adyen Gigs

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gigs hires ex-Adyen man van Bommel as head of finance

Gigs hires ex-Adyen man van Bommel as head of finance

Gigs, a telecom-as-a-service platform that makes it easier for companies to sell phone and data plans to their customers, has hired former Adyen executive Steven van Bommel as head of finance.

Van Bommel - who served as head of strategic finance at payments giant Adyen - will be responsible for Gigs' financial operations, including building out the accounting and finance teams

He is the latest Gigs hire from the fintech world, following recruitment from the likes of Stripe, Revolut, Sumup, Paypal and Klarna. This strategic influx includes Rafa Plantier, formerly Nubank’s head of corporate strategy, who joined Gigs to spearhead the company’s offering for fintechs.

Typically, says Gigs, companies interested in offering phone plans have to spend months negotiating contracts with telecom providers, committing millions of dollars in spend, integrating with their networks, and building software to offer and manage subscriptions to their users.

In contrast, it promises to let businesses seamlessly embed wireless services into their existing product portfolios, opening up a new recurring revenue stream while retaining control over their brand and customer journey.

Last year, the firm secured a deal with Zolve, a neobank for immigrants to the US, prompting what it calls a "surge in demand " from other fintechs.

Says van Bommel: “By enabling any company to launch their own branded wireless service, Gigs has created a category of its own, making it one of the most exciting tech companies worldwide."

Related Companies

Adyen Gigs

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut faces US class action suit over biometric data collection

  2. X plans P2P payments this year

  3. Trade Republic moves into payments after recording first profit

  4. Global fintech funding halves

  5. Nu Mexico lets customers receive payments from US via WhatsApp

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up