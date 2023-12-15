Financial Cloud Summit 2024: What to expect at next year’s conference

Finextra Research will be hosting its second Financial Cloud Summit conference on March 7th 2024 at King’s Place in London.

Gone are the days of resistance and hesitance to cloud: in today’s digital world, every company handling core business-critical workloads across payments, clearing and settlement must utilise cloud.



Next year’s Financial Cloud Summit will help decision makers across the banking, payments and fintech sectors to bridge the cloud strategy, migration and optimisation gap, offering actionable solutions to speed up their journey.



The conference will bring together a diverse group of leaders in the sector and the agenda will be split into what the Finextra community perceives as the core stages of cloud usage: strategy, migration and optimisation.



Users of the cloud in a financial context are encouraged to join sessions with their cross-departmental colleagues to ensure that they leave with a solid, holistic plan of action, across these core stages.



Learn more about Finextra’s Financial Cloud Summit and register to attend here.