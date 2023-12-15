Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Keywords

Blockchain
R3 joins Emirates NBD Digital Asset Lab

R3 joins Emirates NBD Digital Asset Lab

Distributed ledger technology firm R3 has joined PwC and Fireblocks as a council member of the Digital Asset Lab, a testing ground for new financial technologies and digital assets established by Emirates NBD.

The Digital Asset Lab was announced in May 2023 at the Dubai FinTech Summit, with the goal of enabling and accelerating digital asset and financial services innovation in the UAE. Within the Lab, Emirates NBD aims to collaborate with industry experts to understand how digital assets and their underlying technologies can be utilised within traditional financial services.

Abdulla Qassem, group chief operating officer at Emirates NBD, states: “Digital Asset Lab is set to significantly enhance our understanding of current and emerging technologies, along with their associated risks and benefits. This valuable insight will enable us to adapt and integrate these advancements into our services effectively and securely.”

He says the arrival of R3 in the Lab demonstrates the bank's commitment to spearhead innovation in a rapidly changing financial landscape with the help of cutting-edge technology.

R3 chief David Rutter says:: “Our efforts will contribute to vital initiatives centred around asset tokenisation, distributed ledger technology, and digital transformation in regulated financial markets.”

