Emirates NBD and DIFC launch fintech incubator programme

Looking to cultivate the next generation of fintech talent in the UAE, Emirates NBD, has launched a ‘National Digital Talent Incubator’ programme, as a part of a strategic partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC),

The incubator programme, which will utilise DIFC's venture building platform Launchpad, is supported by a network of technology partners including Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies



It will run two cohorts per annum, each consisting of three to six fintech startups with UAE national founders and members. Over the eight-week long programme, participants will gain insights from venture building and innovation experts from DIFC Launchpad, mentorship and one-to-one coaching sessions with founders of top UAE fintech scaleups and access to corporations, Governments and capital in the UAE.



Miguel Rio Tinto, group chief digital and information officer, Emirates NBD says: “Most incubator programmes around the world focus only on driving product innovation. Emirates NBD’s National Digital Talent Incubator program stands out as it has been designed to enable participants to broaden their skillset, network and influence, to better understand key trends shaping the economy and create businesses that significantly impact the local and global economy. We are providing participants with a toolkit to translate their ideas into impactful innovations and the support to grow them to scale.”