Emirates NBD launches digital wealth platform

Emirates NBD has rolled out a digital wealth offering for users to trade securities and ETFs on over 11,000 global equities across 21 capital markets.

The launch is a part of the bank’s 60th anniversary celebrations, allowing customers on their mobile app, ENBD X, to buy, sell, and invest with zero commissions until the end of December 2023.

The platform will allow users to trade securities on global exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange.

The digital wealth offering provides an easy three-step onboarding journey to allow consumers to start trading right away, and offers a Secure Sign feature in which customers can sign investment documents digitally.

The platform also includes market updates, historical charts, and independent analyst ratings to inform their trading decision. A Stock and ETF screener is also a part of the platform, allowing users to track stocks and ETFs.

Marwan Hadi, group head of retail banking and wealth management at Emirates NBD, stated: “The launch reflects the bank’s mobile-first strategy with nearly 95% of the bank’s digital banking customers availing services through the mobile banking App. With the launch of the digital wealth offering, we have elevated ENBD X as a one-stop platform for both everyday banking and wealth management needs.”

Emirates NBD recently invested in Geneva-based trade finance fintech Komgo.