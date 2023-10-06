Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Emirates NBD

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Emirates NBD launches digital wealth platform

Emirates NBD launches digital wealth platform

Emirates NBD has rolled out a digital wealth offering for users to trade securities and ETFs on over 11,000 global equities across 21 capital markets.

The launch is a part of the bank’s 60th anniversary celebrations, allowing customers on their mobile app, ENBD X, to buy, sell, and invest with zero commissions until the end of December 2023.

The platform will allow users to trade securities on global exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange.

The digital wealth offering provides an easy three-step onboarding journey to allow consumers to start trading right away, and offers a Secure Sign feature in which customers can sign investment documents digitally.

The platform also includes market updates, historical charts, and independent analyst ratings to inform their trading decision. A Stock and ETF screener is also a part of the platform, allowing users to track stocks and ETFs.

Marwan Hadi, group head of retail banking and wealth management at Emirates NBD, stated: “The launch reflects the bank’s mobile-first strategy with nearly 95% of the bank’s digital banking customers availing services through the mobile banking App. With the launch of the digital wealth offering, we have elevated ENBD X as a one-stop platform for both everyday banking and wealth management needs.”

Emirates NBD recently invested in Geneva-based trade finance fintech Komgo.

Related Companies

Emirates NBD

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SustainableFinance.Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion[On-Demand Webinar] Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Trending

Trending

  1. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  2. Lloyds Bank rolls out proof of identity app

  3. FCA probes Revolut over red-flag accounts - FT

  4. AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon

  5. Revolut and Softbank agree share deal in battle for banking licence

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale