Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Dimon blasts bitcoin

Dimon blasts bitcoin

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon is continuing his anti-bitcoin tirade, telling senators on Capitol Hill that if he was in charge of Government he would shut the industry down.

“I’ve always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc.,” Dimon told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. “The only true use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers … money laundering, tax avoidance.”

His words were music to the ears of Warren, who is trying to impose restrictions to combat illicit transactions in digital payments.

Dimon agreed with other banking CEOs called to testify that crypto companies should face the same anti-money-laundering regulations as the major financial institutions.

The JPMorgan chief, who has previously dismissed crypto as a fraud and a "decentralised ponzi scheme", went further, telling Warren: “If I was the government, I’d close it down.”

Behind the harsh words, JPMorgan is utilising the technology behind bitcoin to upend industry standard practices via its blockchain-based Onyx unit. The firm has also launched its own token, JPM Coin, which is currently moving over $1 billion per day.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 07 December, 2023, 12:30Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Fortunately Jamie Dimon is not "the government". Fortunately Senator Warren cannot, on her own pass laws and then sign into law the banning of crypto. For that there is a process, like in any normal democracy. And even if a law would be passed and signed into law, that would still not close down crypto. It is sad that Jamie Dimon is not more educated on crypto, I understand Senator Warren is probably too old to get it. But the use case for crypto really is not just criminal, tax avoidance. Just like bans are not only used by criminals. Because if you regulate it in the right way (like in Europe for example and few other countries) you can do the right AML / KYC. Just like in banking where still criminal things happen, in spite of all the controls.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Trending

Related News
AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon
/people

AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan chief calls crypto a ‘decentralised Ponzi scheme’
/crypto

JPMorgan chief calls crypto a ‘decentralised Ponzi scheme’

Peter Thiel takes aim at bitcoin's 'enemies' Buffett and Dimon

08 Apr 2022

JPMorgan Chase under fire from investors over huge tech spending - FT

23 Mar 2022

Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

07 Apr 2021

Dimon 'scared shitless' by fintechs; calls out Plaid

18 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

  2. Monzo co-founder Templestein recalls 2020 existential crisis in farewell letter

  3. Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

  4. Mastercard launches GenAI retail assistant

  5. Italian watchdog hits Intesa Sanpaolo over customer migration to app-only unit

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023