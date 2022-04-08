Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Peter Thiel takes aim at bitcoin&#39;s &#39;enemies&#39; Buffett and Dimon

Peter Thiel takes aim at bitcoin's 'enemies' Buffett and Dimon

Venture capitalist Peter Theil has set his sights on an "enemies list" of people he claims are trying to stop bitcoin, including Jamie Dimon and “the sociopathic grandpa from Omaha" Warren Buffett.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Thiel singled out Buffet, JPMorgan chief Dimon and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as part of the "finance gerontocracy" holding back cryptocurrency.

On stage, the PayPal co-founder and libertarian Donald Trump-backer threw a wad of $100 bills into a baying crowd, which booed Buffet's name, and railed against government and "woke companies".

Said Thiel, according to Fox Business: "Even being in a stock, you're effectively being in something that's like a government-linked entity. Companies — woke companies — are sort of quasi-controlled by the government in a way that Bitcoin never will be."

Bitcoin is the "most honest" and "most efficient" market which was the "canary in the coal mine" predicting recent high inflation, Thiel told the crowd, adding "we have to fight for bitcoin to go 10x or 100x from here".

Thiel also took aim at Environmental, Social, and Governance, saying: "ESG is a hate factory. When you hear ESG, you should think CCP [Chinese Communist Party].”

