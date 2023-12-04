Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Related Companies

AXA Financial Société Générale

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Sustainable Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AXA IM completes first market transaction using stablecoins

AXA IM completes first market transaction using stablecoins

AXA Investment Managers has completed its first live market transacation using stablecoins issued by SG Forge, the digital asset arm of Societe Generale.

For the transaction, AXA IM first purchsed €5 million of CoinVertible stablecoins (EURCV), a digital asset deployed on the Ethereum public blockchain and pegged to euro. This was then used to invest in a green bond issued by Societe Generale in the form of 'security tokens' on the Ethereum public blockchain.

The green bond notably provides reporting on the carbon footprint impact of the security issuance chain infrastructure.

Laurence Arnold, head of innovation and strategic initiatives, comments: “The aim of this initiative, carried out in collaboration with Societe Generale - Forge, was to enable us to experiment with the use of a stablecoin as a settlement asset to purchase a digital bond. Our ultimate objective is to optimise our existing processes by adopting the most advanced technologies, so we can offer the best possible services to our clients.”

