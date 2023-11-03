Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
PayPal receives SEC subpoena over stablecoin

PayPal receives SEC subpoena over stablecoin

PayPal has received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting documentation about its recently launched stablecoin.

In its quarterly earnings report, PayPal says: "On November 1, 2023, we received a subpoena from the U.S. SEC Division of Enforcement relating to PayPal USD stablecoin.

"The subpoena requests the production of documents. We are cooperating with the SEC in connection with this request."

The filing does not provide any details on the SEC's request.

PayPal USD (PYUSD) launched in August, succeeding where Facebook's protracted Libra project failed in the ace of huge regulatory pushback.

The stablecoin is issued by Paxos and fully backed by US dollar deposits, short-term US treasuries and similar cash equivalents.

Customers who purchase PYUSD can transfer the token to external wallets, send P2P payments, fund purchases at checkouts supported by PayPal, and convert cryptocurrency holdings to and from the stablecoin.

