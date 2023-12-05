Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments
Adyen to act as global acquiring bank for Klarna

Buy now pay later giant Klarna has selected Adyen as it global acquiring partner, responsible for collecting card-based payments from customers and their banks, and then delivering them to retailers and merchants - both in-person and online.

Adyen has offered Klarna’s suite of payment methods, including its interest-free Pay Now and pay later options to merchant customers for over ten years.

Under the new closer releationship, Adyen, for the first time ever, assumes the role of acquiring bank on behalf of Klarna’s different consumer offerings, starting in Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024.

The agreement is expected to simplify card payments for Klarna's 150 million consumers and 500,000 retail partners globally

Pieter van der Does, co-founder and co-CEO, Adyen, comments: "Adyen’s financial technology platform combined with Klarna’s various consumer offerings will raise the standard of payments and consumer experiences worldwide.”

Klarna first launched its Visa credit card in the UK in January 2022, allowing users to defer payment of purchases for up to 30 days, in line with the 'Pay in 30' product the Swedish tech giant currently offers online.

The firm claimed a million consumers on its waitlist for the fee-paying card when it launched in the US in the summer, bringing the company’s 'Pay in 4' service to a physical Visa card form.

