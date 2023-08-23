Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna claims European momentum

Klarna claims European momentum

As rivals pull out of Europe, BNPL giant Klarna is reporting strong uptake across the continent, with the value of goods sold through the platform soaring.

With some BNPL providers - including Clearpay and Zip - leaving the market due to challenging economic conditions, Klarna says that its investment is paying off.

In the second quarter, GMV (the value of goods sold through Klarna) was up 14% across Europe, year-on-year. In the UK it rose 26%.

Klarna has amassed 100 million European consumers and has partnered with over 470,000 merchants. The firm has another 18 million customers and 31,000 merchants in the UK.

"While other, smaller players dial back their commitment or leave the region altogether, we’re doubling down, further strengthening our position in Europe, as well as the US,” says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna.

The positive momentum comes after Klarna reported in May that it is on track to return to profit before the end of 2023 after halving its Q1 losses.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches CBDC partner programme

  2. Huge queues form at Bank of Ireland ATMs after tech blunder

  3. Adyen H1 results wipe EUR12bn off market value

  4. UK Growth Stage Fintech Fund launched by City grandees

  5. Indonesia and Singapore set to introduce QR code payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023