retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Barclays set to shut more branches

Barclays set to shut more branches

Barclays is the latest UK bank to set out plans to trim its branch network in 2024, earmarking another 18 sites for closure.

The 18 branches are in addition to 16 already identified for closure next year and the 180 shut down in 2023. NatWest and Lloyds have also both recently announced upcoming closures.

Says Barclays: "Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."

Last week, the Labour Party outlined plans to give new powers to regulators to guarantee people have access to cash and oversee the creation of hundreds of high street banking hubs if it wins the next general election.

The party says it wants to ensure “essential face-to-face banking services” are maintained in the face of branch closures.

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

