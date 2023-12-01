Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Labour sets out plans to avoid &#39;banking deserts&#39;

Labour sets out plans to avoid 'banking deserts'

With banks across the UK shutting down branches, the Labour Party says it will give new powers to regulators to guarantee people have access to cash and oversee the creation of hundreds of high street banking hubs if it wins the net general election.

Data from consumer watchdog Which? shows that the number of bank branches in the UK has nearly halved since 2015, with 600 sites disappearing just this year. Yesterday, Lloyds announced more closures slated for 2024.

In response, lenders, along with Cash Access UK and the Post Office, have begun opening shared banking hubs.

There are currently 24 such hubs but Labour says it will oversee the creation of at least another 350, enabling customers of various banks to withdraw money, deposit cash and cheques, and pay bills.

In addition, the party plans extra controls to allow the Financial Conduct Authority to step in and stop people being left in so-called "banking deserts".

In August, the government moved to give the FCA the power to seek to ensure reasonable provision of cash deposit and withdrawal services for personal and business current accounts in the UK or part of the UK.

But, Labour says its plans will ensure “essential face-to-face banking services” are maintained.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says: “Labour’s plan will bring banking services back to communities who have seen them disappear over recent years, meaning more people across the country will be able to access the services they need closer to home.

“Labour will tackle ghost high streets and ensure that every community has access to high street banking services.”

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami says: “Another day, another example of Labour taking the easy way out and just saying what they think people want to hear — without saying how they would pay for it."

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC names executive team for new embedded finance fintech

  2. Swift connects instant payment systems to bring 24/7 processing across borders

  3. Christine Lagarde&#39;s son burned by crypto speculation

  4. Lloyds Bank launches in-app passport scanning for customer onboarding

  5. Contis slapped with $840K fine over AML violations

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?