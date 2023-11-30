Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds to close more branches

Lloyds to close more branches

Lloyds Banking Group has earmarked another 45 branches for closure in 2024, citing the migration to digital channels.

The group will close 22 Halifax sites, 19 Lloyds branches, and four Bank of Scotland sites. This is on top of the 75 branches already slated to close next year.

Says a spokesperson: "The way customers choose to bank with us has changed rapidly in recent years, and we now offer a wide range of options for their everyday banking needs.

"This includes our mobile app, online and over the phone. Customers can also bank with us through the Post Office, in a Banking Hub or by speaking to a Community Banker."

Branch closures are becoming a commonplace occurrence in the UK banking scene, with NatWest and Barclays recently shutting more sites.

In total, over 600 branches have disappeared from the high street this year.

