Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Binance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Cryptocurrency Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SEC sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao

SEC sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao

The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao, alleging a host of securities law violations and accusing the world's largest crypto exchange of engaging in an "extensive web of deception".

Among other things, the SEC alleges that, while Zhao and Binance publicly claimed that US customers were restricted from transacting on the firm's international exchange, in reality they "subverted their own controls" to skirt this rule.

Further, the SEC alleges that, while Zhao and Binance publicly claimed that the company's US exchange was created as a separate, independent trading platform for US investors, they secretly controlled Binance.US operations behind the scenes.

According to the SEC, Zhao and Binance have been able to commingle customer assets or divert customer assets as they please, including to an entity Zhao owned and controlled called Sigma Chain.

SEC chair Gary Gensler says: "Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law.

"As alleged, Zhao and Binance misled investors about their risk controls and corrupted trading volumes while actively concealing who was operating the platform, the manipulative trading of its affiliated market maker, and even where and with whom investor funds and crypto assets were custodied.

"They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value US customers on their platforms."

In a blog, Binance says it is "disappointed" with the SEC complaint and that it intends to "defend our platform vigorously".

"Unfortunately," it adds "the SEC’s refusal to productively engage with us is just another example of the Commission’s misguided and conscious refusal to provide much-needed clarity and guidance to the digital asset industry".

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Binance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Cryptocurrency Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (1)

Jim Bray
Jim Bray - Quinteft.com - Palm Coast 05 June, 2023, 21:18Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

"Unfortunately," it adds "the SEC’s refusal to productively engage with us is just another example of the Commission’s misguided and conscious refusal to provide much-needed clarity and guidance to the digital asset industry".

This is a bullshi* statement. All of the players in the Bitcoin industry had many opportuntities to put the same controls inplace as banks have to to be compliant. Now they are crying because their Ponzi scheme is comming unraveled. 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability[On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Trending

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. HSBC launches ESG Index

  3. Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

  4. BIS panel to promote harmonisation of API protocols in cross-border payments

  5. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking