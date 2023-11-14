Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ICBC pays ransom after US hack

The US arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has reportedly paid a ransom to restore its systems after a hack attack last week that disrupted trading in US Treasuries.

The blackout at ICBC’s US broker-dealer left it temporarily owing BNY Mellon $9 billion, an amount many times larger than its net capital.

Payment of the ransom was claimed by the notorious LockBit gang, in a statement which Reuters was unable to independently verify.

“They paid a ransom, deal closed,” the LockBit representative said via Tox, an online messaging app.

LockBit has made over 1400 attacks against US victims, according to the Department of Justice, and earlier this year hit trading tech firm ION, which also shelled out to get its system back online.

