Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NCR

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NCR POS business Aloha hit by ransomware attack

NCR POS business Aloha hit by ransomware attack

NCR has been hit by a ransomware attack afflicting its Aloha POS system for the hospitality industry.

The Aloha POS is used by 140,000 outlets worldwide, including the likes of Brewdog, Dunkin Donuts, Gaucho, Nandos and other franchises.

The BlackCat/ALPHV gang has claimed credit for the outage in a short-lived post on data leak site eCrime.ch, writing: "During four days of silence and removal of any mention of ransomware on reddit, NCR representatives went into a chat room to find out what data had been stolen. After receiving information that NCR data had not been stolen, but accessed their customers’ networks, they decided to make a press release. We are forced to take action regarding NCR customers. If you become our victim you know who to thank."

NCR says it has notified customers of the breach and engaged outside experts to contain the incident and begin the recovery process.

The firm says that in-restaurant purchases and transactions continue to operate, affected customers have reduced capabilities on specific Aloha cloud-based and Counterpoint functionality that has impacted their ability to manage restaurant administrative functions.

"We believe this incident is limited to specific functionality in Aloha cloud-based services and Counterpoint," states NCR. "At this time, our ongoing investigation also indicates that no customer systems or networks are involved. None of our ATM, digital banking, payments, or other retail products are processed at this data center."

Related Companies

NCR

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

NCR

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
Latitude Financial refuses to bow to ransomware demands
/security

Latitude Financial refuses to bow to ransomware demands

ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack
/security

ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

Nets and SoftPay get 7-Eleven back on track after ransomware attack

25 Oct 2022

Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

26 Nov 2020

Ransomware victims who pay up could face fines of up to $20m

02 Oct 2020

Chile's BancoEstado shuts down branch network after ransomware attack

08 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  2. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  3. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  4. Apple launches savings account

  5. Ex-TSB CIO fined &#163;80k over bungled IT migration

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements