Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ION

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ION pays ransom, claim hackers

ION pays ransom, claim hackers

The gang that attacked ION Trading UK's systems last week says that the firm has paid a ransom.

The cyber-attack knocked out servers dealing with cleared derivatives, sparking trade reporting and matching problems for brokers and rival processing services around the world.

The Russian ransomware gang claiming responsibility for the attack - LockBit - has now told Reuters that it has received the ransom in exchange for a decryption key to unlock infected machines. The money, they say, came from a "philanthropist".

The group had threatened to publish stolen ION material if it did not get the ransom by Saturday.

The ordeal is far from over for ION, according to Lou Steinberg from cybersecurity outfit CTM Insights, who has told Bloomberg that it could take months to get the firm's system's running properly.

Related Companies

ION

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack
/security

ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

Nets and SoftPay get 7-Eleven back on track after ransomware attack
/security

Nets and SoftPay get 7-Eleven back on track after ransomware attack

FCA records 50% rise in serious cyber incidents at UK firms

29 Mar 2022

Cybercriminals demand $15 million ransom for return of hacked TransUnion data

21 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

  3. PayPal to lay off 2000 staff; SoFi and Upstart terminate employees

  4. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  5. HSBC hiring for digital asset and tokenisation jobs

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud