Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

OakNorth

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OakNorth makes first acquisition

OakNorth makes first acquisition

UK small businmess lender OakNorth is to make its first acquisition, taking a 100% stake in cashflow forecasting app Fluidly.

Founded in 2016, Fluidly’s software is designed for small business owners and currently counts 1300 accounting firms as subscribers.

Since its launch in September 2015, OakNorth Bank has lent over £6.5B to support scale-up businesses across the UK.

The lender has had considerable succcess in packaging up its software suite for on-sale to major banks, including SMBC, ABN Amro, Capital One, PNC, and Fifth Third. Upon completition, Fluidly's cash forecasting toll will be embedded in OakNorth's ON Credit Intelligence Suite.

Rishi Khosla, co-founder and group CEO of OakNorth, comments: “We have always said that we will be opportunistic in evaluating acquisitions which have a strong strategic fit with our mission. We have found that with Fluidly and look forward to welcoming the Fluidly team. We continue to be open to evaluating acquisitions which help us further our mission."

Related Companies

OakNorth

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Trending

Related News
Former chancellor Hammond probed over OakNorth lobbying
/regulation

Former chancellor Hammond probed over OakNorth lobbying

SMBC invests $30 million in OakNorth
/wholesale

SMBC invests $30 million in OakNorth

OakNorth CFO: SMEs need agile assistance from UK government amid Coronavirus crisis

17 Mar 2020

OakNorth wins tech deal with NIBC Bank

02 Jul 2019

OakNorth raises $440 million for US expansion

08 Feb 2019

OakNorth nabs $100 million to accelerate tech supplier ambitions

06 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Better.com CEO fires 900 in single Zoom call

  2. Monzo hits $4.5bn valuation as revenues soar

  3. Wise replaces chair with ex-Netflix CFO

  4. Zopa quits P2P lending

  5. Irish banks’ mobile payments plan hits roadblock

Research
See all reports »
Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022