Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

volt

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Volt appoints former Stripe Europe CEO as special advisor

Volt appoints former Stripe Europe CEO as special advisor

London-based open payments gateway Volt has brought in former Stripe Europe CEO Matt Henderson as a special advisor to the board.

Before a three-year stint at Stripe, Henderson led product management for Google, following on from the tech giant's acquisition of his shopping analytics firm, Rangespan. He has also spent time as a product director at Amazon.

Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5000 banks across the UK and EU, bringing together a new generation of account-to-account payments infrastructure to a single point of access.

Earlier this year, it secured $60 million in a Series B funding round as it prepares for international expansion.

Says Henderson: “I have always been impressed by Volt’s approach to solving the fragmented infrastructure problem of account-to-account payments. They manage performance at the most granular level, yet abstract away complexity for their customers. I’m excited to join the team.”

Adds Volt CEO Tom Greenwood: "As we prepare for global expansion, having Matt onboard will be instrumental in helping us shape our product roadmap in order to help realise our mission for real-time payments everywhere."

Related Companies

volt

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[On-Demand Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  3. European Payments Initiative closes acquisition of iDeal and Payconiq

  4. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

  5. Singapore to test interoperable QR Code scheme

Research
See all reports »
What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024