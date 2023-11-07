Volt appoints former Stripe Europe CEO as special advisor

London-based open payments gateway Volt has brought in former Stripe Europe CEO Matt Henderson as a special advisor to the board.

Before a three-year stint at Stripe, Henderson led product management for Google, following on from the tech giant's acquisition of his shopping analytics firm, Rangespan. He has also spent time as a product director at Amazon.



Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5000 banks across the UK and EU, bringing together a new generation of account-to-account payments infrastructure to a single point of access.



Earlier this year, it secured $60 million in a Series B funding round as it prepares for international expansion.



Says Henderson: “I have always been impressed by Volt’s approach to solving the fragmented infrastructure problem of account-to-account payments. They manage performance at the most granular level, yet abstract away complexity for their customers. I’m excited to join the team.”



Adds Volt CEO Tom Greenwood: "As we prepare for global expansion, having Matt onboard will be instrumental in helping us shape our product roadmap in order to help realise our mission for real-time payments everywhere."