UK BNPL unicorn Zilch targets US after $110m raise

Zilch has raised $110 million in a Series C funding round that sees the London-based buy now, pay later lender hit a $2 billion valuation at record speed.

Ventura Capital and Gauss Venture led the round, which comes eight months after a Series B at a $500 million valuation.



Zilch only opened in beta in 2019, looking to distinguish itself in the crowded BNPL arena by connecting directly with customers and using soft background credit checks performed by Credit Kudos via Open Banking to determine affordability.



Working with Monavate, the company has built an over the top platform meaning that it is merchant agnostic, letting customers tap to pay wherever they want.



With the BNPL market booming, Zilch now has well over a million customers and is adding 200,000 a month.



The firm plans to use the latest funding for a push into the US, where it recently acquired debt funding platform Neptune Financial to fast-track its launch stateside.