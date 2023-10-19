B2B BNPL player Mondu registers with FCA and goes live in UK

Berlin-based B2B buy now, pay later startup Mondu has formally registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and will begin working with 16 British clients immediately

The UK launch comes on the heels of expansion into the Netherlands and Austria, providing customers with a variety of services, including, MonduOnline B2B BNPL for e-commerce checkout and its recently launched MonduSell for multichannel sales, with flexible payment options of 30, 45, 60, and 90 days.



The French market is another new addition from Mondu, currently enabled for buyers only and coinciding with the UK launch.



For its UK debut, the firm has opened an office in London and hired former TrueLayer UK country manager, Roger De’Ath as managing director.



“We are already primed to launch with a range of businesses across the UK," says De’Ath. "There is a growing demand for consumer-like experiences in B2B and with Mondu’s new solutions like Digital Trade Account businesses are empowered to offer their customers to purchase and pay when they want. This means higher conversion rates, increased order value, and growth for all businesses.”



Among the 16 companies going live with Mondu in the UK are technology provider PCSpecialist, electrical specialist Hughes Trade, business travel provider Clooper, Sera Technology for lighting and sports nutrition company, Raw Sport. Other customers include businesses operating in software, business letting and restaurant supplies.