Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Raisin Mondu

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mondu moves into online B2B BNPL with BaaS support from Raisin

Mondu moves into online B2B BNPL with BaaS support from Raisin

Germany's Mondu is to offer buy now, pay later services to online B2B merchants and marketplaces through a Banking-as-a-Service collaboration with Raisin Bank.

Mondu’s BNPL product currently allows for felible payment terms via direct integration into the checkout process of online merchants. If a business customer decides to use one of the payment methods offered, Mondu coordinates the processing of the payments as well as associated services.

As a fronting bank, Raisin Bank ensures the regulatory requirements for factoring and also provides payment and account services.

The offering by Mondu and Raisin Bank will add a new option for instalment payments in the future, in addition to setting deferred payment dates via the merchant checkout. Expansion into other countries of the European Union is planned in the near future.

“The partnership with Mondu strengthens our position as a Banking-as-a-Service provider for fintechs and other financial service providers,” says Andreas Wolf, chief commercial officer at Raisin Bank. “Mondu's business model has great potential, and we are happy to help realize it with our services. Processes around factoring and BNPL are an essential part of Raisin Bank's service portfolio, both in the B2C and B2B sectors.”

Founded late last year, and securing a hefty $14M seed round, Mondu most recently announced the appointment of former Klarna employee, Miyu Lee, as chief legal officer and general counsel, joining a team that has grown to over 60 people.

Related Companies

Raisin Mondu

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. Pay.UK appoints first CTO

  5. Plaid co-founder unveils bank for fintechs

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger