Berlin B2B buy now, pay later outfit Mondu launches in the UK

Berlin-based B2B buy now, pay later startup Mondu is opening an office in London and hiring a UK-based sales team.

The UK launch comes on the heels of expansion into the Netherlands and Austria, providing customers with a variety of services, including, MonduOnline B2B BNPL for e-commerce checkout and its recently launched MonduSell for multichannel sales, with flexible payment options of 30, 45, 60, and 90 days.



The French market is another new addition from Mondu, currently enabled for buyers only and coinciding with the UK launch.



Earlier this year, Mondu announced a $13M Series A extension, taking its total funding to $90M in equity and debt financing since the company was founded in October 2021.



Malte Huffmann, co-founder and Co-CEO of Mondu, says: “The time is right for Mondu to launch in the UK. UK B2B commerce is the second largest in Europe, and there's a real need for BNPL as we've seen through a growing demand from UK businesses for our solutions, since our initial launch. Our payment solutions can help both online and offline companies across Britain provide their business customers with a consumer-like, best-in-class payment experience.”



The company is also expanding its C-suite with the appointment of Eric Weijs as chief risk officer from ABN Amro Asset Finance, where he oversaw a team of 150 risk proffesionals. He joins recently appointed chief commercial officer Julian Kurz and chief people officer Lauren Hoehlein Joseph.