Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Emirates NBD

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Emirates NBD &#39;s digital bank Liv to provide in-app credit scores

Emirates NBD 's digital bank Liv to provide in-app credit scores

Liv, the digital banking offshoot of Emirates NBD, is to offer customers instant access to their credit scores through a single tap.

The Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) Credit Score is the first credit scoring system for the UAE, developed to predict the likelihood of individuals and companies to make their loan and credit card payments on time, based on previous credit and payment behavior.

Emirates NBD has become the first UAE bank to use the Bureau's newly-developed API channels, providing direct access via a dedicated button on the Liv mobile banking application to AECB Credit Scoring data.

Jayash Patel, head of Liv, comments: "Enabling instant access to credit scores on the Liv. app is part of our commitment with AECB to educate, guide and help our customers in managing their finances for a healthier financial future."

In addition to viewing their credit score, Liv. customers can also access tips on how to maintain a healthy credit score by ensuring regular repayments, borrowing wisely and following other healthy financial practices.

Related Companies

Emirates NBD

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

4 Regulatory Changes Impacting Data, Identity, and the Digital Trail, 4 Regulatory Changes Impacting[New Impact Study] 4 Regulatory Changes Impacting Data, Identity, and the Digital Trail

Trending Stories

Related News
US regulators approve alternative data to assess creditworthiness

US regulators approve alternative data to assess creditworthiness

Gendered credit scoring increases women's chance of credit acceptance

Gendered credit scoring increases women's chance of credit acceptance

Emirates NBD opens app-only business bank

25 Sep 2019

Emirates NBD app-based bank signs with Verrency

04 Dec 2018

LiveLend loan rates go down as borrowers' credit scores go up

30 Nov 2018

Millennial bank Liv. adds bill-splitting and expense management to mobile app

06 Mar 2018

Emirates NBD takes financial fitness to a new level

14 Aug 2017

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Sales Director, Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (London, covering Europe)

to six-figure base, double ote

15 h

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  3. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  4. FS industry transitioning to banking-as-a-platform model - Barclays research

  5. BBVA moves to get more out of fintech partnerships

Research
See all papers »
The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions