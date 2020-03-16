Emirates NBD 's digital bank Liv to provide in-app credit scores

Liv, the digital banking offshoot of Emirates NBD, is to offer customers instant access to their credit scores through a single tap.

The Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) Credit Score is the first credit scoring system for the UAE, developed to predict the likelihood of individuals and companies to make their loan and credit card payments on time, based on previous credit and payment behavior.



Emirates NBD has become the first UAE bank to use the Bureau's newly-developed API channels, providing direct access via a dedicated button on the Liv mobile banking application to AECB Credit Scoring data.



Jayash Patel, head of Liv, comments: "Enabling instant access to credit scores on the Liv. app is part of our commitment with AECB to educate, guide and help our customers in managing their finances for a healthier financial future."



In addition to viewing their credit score, Liv. customers can also access tips on how to maintain a healthy credit score by ensuring regular repayments, borrowing wisely and following other healthy financial practices.