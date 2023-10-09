Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA issues 146 alerts on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

FCA issues 146 alerts on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has issued 146 alerts about crypto assets promotions on the first day that new rules came into force governing the marketing of crypto investments.

Since 8 October 2023, firms wishing to promote cryptoassets in the UK must, by law, be authorised or registered by the FCA, or have their marketing approved by an authorised firm. Under FCA rules, promotions must also be clear, fair and not misleading, labelled with prominent risk warnings and must not inappropriately incentivise people to invest.

The FCA has established a 'Warning List' to help consumers understand where firms' promotions may be breaking the law and to consider the promotion with the full information available.

With the deadline fast approaching last month, the watchdog fired off a warning to unregistered overseas cryptoasset firms, threatening fines and imprisonment for those who fail to comply with the new rules.

In a letter sent out to crypto firms marketing to UK customers headlined 'final warning', the watchdog bemoaned the lax response from overseas companies.

"We are concerned by the poor engagement from many unregistered, overseas cryptoasset firms who have UK customers on this important change," wrote the FCA. "Many of these firms have refused to engage with the FCA despite our best efforts. For example, only 24 firms responded to a survey that was sent to over 150 firms."

Firms that fail to engage will be in breach of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the regulator warns.

"This would be a criminal offence punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both," states the FCA. "We will take action against firms illegally promoting to UK consumers including, but not limited to, placing firms on our Warning List and taking steps to remove or block any illegal financial promotions such as websites, social media accounts and apps."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 09 October, 2023, 14:48Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

At a recent web3 event there were some serious misgivings about the FCA approach and the cryptoasset promotion regime:

- any page on any website that mentions any cryptoasset can potentially run foul of the promotion regime
-  a cryptoasset trade by an organisation breaching the promotion regime may be treated as a financial crime, implicating all the organisation's service providers including accountants, lawyers etc
- the promotion regime goes far beyond any other jurisdiction's crypto regulations such as MiCA in Europe and may drive crypto business away from the UK

These are just points I heard from lawyers in the room, so check their accuracy, but there was a definite downbeat mood, nervousness and some bewilderment with a regulatory regime that is at odds with the UK government's vision for the UK to be a global hub for cryptoasset technology and investment.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SustainableFinance.Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion[On-Demand Webinar] Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Trending

Related News
Komainu scores FCA crypto registration
/regulation

Komainu scores FCA crypto registration

Zumo first to conform to FCA’s tech-based crypto promotion rules
/crypto

Zumo first to conform to FCA’s tech-based crypto promotion rules

FCA bemoans lax response to new crypto promotion rules

26 Sep

FCA delays crypto cooling rules

07 Sep

FCA cracks down on crypto advertising

08 Jun

Crypto ATMs the target of continued FCA crackdown

05 May

Trending

  1. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  2. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  3. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  4. Revolut and Softbank agree share deal in battle for banking licence

  5. AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale