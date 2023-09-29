Zumo first to conform to FCA’s tech-based crypto promotion rules

Zumo has become the first digital asset platform to integrate tech-based requirements of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) new financial promotions regime for cryptoasset firms.

The FCA’s requirements are set to take effect from the 8th of October this year, and mandates enhanced consumer protection measures ensuring consumer confidence and security amidst a volatile backdrop where major players have paused their UK operations such as Chase UK.

Nick Jones Zumo CEO said: “The rigorous adherence to regulatory frameworks is not just about compliance but is a testament to our commitment to be the trusted and sustainable partner for digital assets, ensuring the safety and the integrity of the digital asset industry.”