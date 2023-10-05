Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ESG Book

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Sustainable Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
John Wise appointed chairman of ESG Book

John Wise appointed chairman of ESG Book

Serial fintech entrepreneur John Wise has been appointed chair of sustainability and data technology startup ESG Book.

Wise has a stellar career in financial technology. His last company, InvestCloud, grew into a business with over 550 direct clients and more than $6 trillion in assets on platform in just over 10 years.

Other feathers in his cap include the founding of Synergo Technology, TCA Syntec, and Netik, which was acquired by Bank of New York Mellon in 2002.

He assumes the chair at ESG Book following a $35 million funding round for the sustainability disclosure platform in June.

Built on Google Cloud infrastructure, ESG Book’s platform hosts over 10,000 users globally, and enables companies to disclose ESG data directly to stakeholders in a digitised, secure, and centralised way.

ESG Book currently serves over 100 institutional clients globally including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, Glass Lewis, JP Morgan, and HSBC.

Says Wise: "The ESG data industry is growing in scale. However, too many providers are not delivering the solutions that can truly help direct capital towards more sustainable and higher-impact assets.”

“I was impressed at the foresight ESG Book had in investing in technology and resources to do the heavy lifting required to source and process data at scale. By offering raw ESG data, analytics and a complete SaaS through a single platform, ESG Book is uniquely able to address the needs of the buy and sell side, exchanges and platforms together with corporates for climate and sustainability scoring.”

Related Companies

ESG Book

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Sustainable Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce[Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Trending

Related News
ESG Book raises $35m
/sustainable

ESG Book raises $35m

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank rolls out proof of identity app

  2. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  3. FCA probes Revolut over red-flag accounts - FT

  4. US judge orders Apple to face Apple Pay antitrust suit

  5. AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale