John Wise appointed chairman of ESG Book

Serial fintech entrepreneur John Wise has been appointed chair of sustainability and data technology startup ESG Book.

Wise has a stellar career in financial technology. His last company, InvestCloud, grew into a business with over 550 direct clients and more than $6 trillion in assets on platform in just over 10 years.



Other feathers in his cap include the founding of Synergo Technology, TCA Syntec, and Netik, which was acquired by Bank of New York Mellon in 2002.



He assumes the chair at ESG Book following a $35 million funding round for the sustainability disclosure platform in June.



Built on Google Cloud infrastructure, ESG Book’s platform hosts over 10,000 users globally, and enables companies to disclose ESG data directly to stakeholders in a digitised, secure, and centralised way.



ESG Book currently serves over 100 institutional clients globally including Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, Citi, Dow Jones, Glass Lewis, JP Morgan, and HSBC.



Says Wise: "The ESG data industry is growing in scale. However, too many providers are not delivering the solutions that can truly help direct capital towards more sustainable and higher-impact assets.”



“I was impressed at the foresight ESG Book had in investing in technology and resources to do the heavy lifting required to source and process data at scale. By offering raw ESG data, analytics and a complete SaaS through a single platform, ESG Book is uniquely able to address the needs of the buy and sell side, exchanges and platforms together with corporates for climate and sustainability scoring.”